JMM-Cong-RJD plotted to alter Jharkhand's demography via land jihad, love jihad: Yogi Adityanath

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (IANS) In a scathing attack on the JMM-Congress and RJD coalition government of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the ruling government conspired to change the demography of the state through land jihad and love jihad.

While addressing an election rally in Jamshedpur, the UP CM said that this government (coalition) has promoted land jihad and love jihad which has been made a part of the conspiracy to change the demography of Jharkhand.

“Recently the honourable court of Jharkhand had to express concern on why the population of tribes in Santhal decreased from 42 per cent to 28 per cent. Where did these people go? How did a large population become a part of another community?” he questioned.

Yogi Adityanath called upon the people of Jharkhand to once again elect a BJP government in the state to honour the spirit with which Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created a separate state in 2000 and to make a developed and safe Jharkhand.

“In this state, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are infiltrating. The height of audacity is when they pelt stones on Maa Durga and Ramnavami processions during festivals. Before 2017, it used to happen in UP as well, but now there is no stone pelting on the procession because those who do so, face consequences,” he said.

Referring to the strict steps taken to end the mafia and goonda raj in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said that when the Ayodhya case was in the court, the stone pelters used to say that rivers of blood would flow. “But today, there is neither curfew nor riot in UP. Just like stone pelters were eliminated from Kashmir after the BJP government is formed, Naxalism will also be eliminated from Jharkhand,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of Jharkhand to give a befitting reply to the conspiracy to divide them on the basis of castes. He said that those who divide people in the name of caste, region and language are the same people who will not stand with them in times of crisis.

“Congress has been hurting the country since 1947. RJD did the same thing in Bihar and JMM in Jharkhand. The way Rohingyas started infiltrating into Jharkhand. If the demography changes in this way, then these people, who are stopping the processions today, will not allow the ringing of bells and conches inside homes in the coming time,” he said.

“Bring BJP and take out a safe Ramnavami procession. The history of the country is witnesses that whenever people have been divided in the name of caste, region and language; they have been brutally cut down,” CM Yogi added.

The UP CM called Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and RJD as messengers of destruction. “These people are angels of corruption. Congress, JMM and RJD snatched the livelihood of the poor, forced farmers to commit suicide and youth to migrate. This area, which is rich in natural resources, is known for its mica mines. A poor person cannot get even a trolley of sand to build a house, but sand mafia, forest mafia, liquor mafia and land mafia are flourishing with the protection of the government. The only solution is BJP,” he added.

CM Yogi said that those who used to say that Ram Mandir will not be built in Ayodhya, are seeing that the temple has been built and Ram Lalla has also been installed. "The new Uttar Pradesh of the new India does not spare those who trouble innocent citizens and Hindus," he added.

He said that the Congress, JMM and RJD's INDI alliance which is promoting corruption, anarchy and hooliganism in Jharkhand is playing with the nation's self-respect and security.

Yogi appealed to the people to vote in the elections to improve the present and make the future bright. “Vote them out and the NDA government will do the rest,” he said.

During the public meeting, Union Minister and Koderma MP Annapurna Devi, Jharkhand in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Laxmikant Vajpayee, among others were present.

