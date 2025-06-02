MP: Bajrang Dal & VHP inspect coaching and gyms centres to check ‘love jihad’ cases

Bhopal, June 2 (IANS) The members of the right-wing organisations - Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have jointly launched an inspection against the alleged love-jihad cases in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore and Bhopal.

Bajrang Dal and VHP activists are visiting coaching centres, gyms, and some other outlets for an inspection.

During inspection, they sought the list of employees at the coaching centres and gyms to check if people from the Muslim community have been employed. If any Muslim have been found working at these centres, the proprietors have been asked to remove them immediately from their work.

Meanwhile, the activists have claimed they are inspecting the centres to protect Hindu girls from the love jihad.

On Monday, a group of right activists barged into a local gym in Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar and forced a Muslim gym trainer to leave his job. They checked the register and instructed the gym operator that only male Muslim trainers should be removed.

“Muslim youths are targeting Hindu girls in gyms and coaching centres. They would lay a love jihad trap and then sexually exploit Hindu girls. We have decided to carry out this inspection across the city,” a Bajrang Dal activist told IANS.

Ironically, these inspections are being carried out in the presence of the police. One such incident came into light when a police officer accompanying the right-wing activists was heard warning a gym operator in Bhopal that "no Muslim would be allowed here (gym)."

A video surfaced on social media, showing Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma making a controversial remark during an interaction with a gym owner.

In the footage, Sharma is heard instructing the owner to prohibit the entry of Muslim trainers and trainees at the facility. The incident took place when Bajrang Dal workers visited a gym in the Ayodhya Nagar area, seeking details of Muslim trainers from the gym operator.

“No Muslim will come here to give or take training. I have made that clear to you," Sub-inspector, identified as Dinesh Sharma, can be heard saying in the video.

The right-wing activists launched the inspection in the wake of the shooting coach, who belongs to the Muslim community, was held under sexual charges in Indore a few days ago.

Six women, who took training under him in different periods, have lodged police complaints, alleging sexual harassment.

