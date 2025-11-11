Gopi Galla Goa Trip: Pre-Release Event Hints at a Visual Treat

Telugu audiences have always shown great interest in films with unique and original concepts. Independent filmmakers Rohit and Camp Shashi, who are well-known for their creativity, continue to impress with their distinct storytelling style. Their earlier works like Story Discussions and Unemployed Actors earned them a strong fan base and appreciation from several directors and producers in the Telugu film industry.

Now, the duo is back with their latest independent film, Gopi Galla Goa Trip. A grand pre-release event was held recently, attended by directors Rohit and Shashi, music director Ravi Nidimarthi, and producer-actor Saikumar, along with Raju Shivaratri, Ajith Mohan, and Pawan Ramesh.

Team Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Speaking at the event, directors Rohit and Shashi revealed that the film was shot over 15 days across various locations, starting in a remote village in Gadwal district and continuing all the way to Goa, without any official permissions.

“This is a travel-based film where 90% of the shoot happened outdoors. It was a challenging yet memorable experience. This film is like a chilled beer, refreshing and fun. We hope the media and audience will support our effort,” they shared.

Cast Experience:

Pushpa fame Jagadish (Kesava), who earlier worked with Rohit and Shashi in Unemployed Actors, also attended the event. “I’m proud to be part of this journey. Gopi Galla Goa Trip will release on November 14, and I hope everyone watches and enjoys it,” he said. Senior actor Saikumar described the film as “a magnum opus in independent cinema,” urging the audience to encourage and support such fresh storytelling.

About Gopi Galla Goa Trip:

Gopi Galla Goa Trip is a joint production of Rasta Films, Auraulis Arts, Avval Number Productions, and Avanti Cinema. The film stars Ajith Mohan, Raju Shivaratri, Camp Shashi, Sai Kumar, Pawan Ramesh, and Monika Busam in key roles. Directed by Rohit and Shashi and produced by Sai Kumar, Seetha Ramaraju, and Ramana Reddy, the film is set to release on November 14.