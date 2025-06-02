Danger Boys Set to Storm Telugu Screens After Rocking Kannada Box Office

Following the success of Kannada blockbusters like Dandupalya, KGF, and Kantara, another intense thriller is gearing up to leave its mark — Danger Boys. After creating a sensation in Karnataka under the original title Apayaveedi Hechcharike, this gripping film is now being released in Telugu as Danger Boys, presented by noted filmmaker Srirangam Satish Kumar. A grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, to celebrate the film’s Telugu release.

Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud, President of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, unveiled the first look of the film. The teaser was launched by renowned director-producer Dr. Lion Sai Venkat. The songs were released by popular producer Tummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana and National Human Rights Commission member Satyavardhan. The trailer was unveiled by Veera Shankar, President of the Telugu Film Directors Association.

In a special gesture, the entire cast and crew flew in from Bengaluru to attend this high-energy event in Hyderabad. Industry guests and film enthusiasts at the event noted that, based on the trailer and songs, Danger Boys has the potential to become the next Manjummel Boys in terms of emotional depth and audience impact.

The film is being brought to Telugu audiences by Srirangam Satish Kumar, under the banners of Yashashwini Creations and Geetha Films. It is produced by V.G. Manjunath and Poornima M. Goud, and written and directed by Abhijit Teerthahalli.

The cast features Vikas Uthayya, Radha Bhagavati, Ashwin Hassan, Raghav Kodabadri, and Mithun Teerthahalli. Notably, Sunaad Gowtham has taken charge of both music and cinematography, playing a vital role in shaping the film’s immersive experience.

Speaking at the event, Srirangam Satish Kumar thanked the producers for the opportunity to release the film in Telugu and expressed confidence that the Telugu version will surpass the success it enjoyed in Kannada.

The team also shared exciting news — a sequel is already in the works and will be made simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu.

With strong content, gripping visuals, and rising buzz, Danger Boys is all set to thrill Telugu audiences very soon!