7:11 PM movie review

Movie 07.11 PM

Star Cast Saahas Pagadala, Deepika Reddy Director Chaitu Madala Producer Naren Yanamadala, Madhuri Ravipati

Music Gyaani

Run Time 2h 22m

Release 7 Jul, 2023

7:11 PM is directed by Chaitu Madala. The film features Saahas Pagadala & Deepika Reddy in the lead roles. The music is composed by Gyaani and the film is produced by Naren Yanamadala, Madhuri Ravipati & Vani Kanneganti under Arcus Films banner.



Story: The story is set in 1999. Ravi (Saahas) is an IPS aspirant in Hamsaladeevi near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Vimala (Deepika) is his girlfriend, whose brother Krishna (Bharath Reddy) doesn't approve of their relationship.

Ravi gets transported to the future (year 2024) when he boards an RTC bus, which is actually a time-travel machine. Sarah (Tess Walsh) in Australia helps him find out what happened to his life overnight with the help of her father, who is a scientist. Ravi is shocked to know that a major conspiracy has to be reversed by going back to the past. But it is not going to be easy.

Performances:

Saahas Pagadala has a strong screen presence in most of the scenes. The hero's characterization is well-written. The execution is impressive, too.

Deepika Reddy looks like a proper Telugu girl. Tess Walsh can do good comedy and she must explore her strengths in Telugu cinema. Bharath Reddy (who plays a negative role), Raghu Karumanchi (his comedy works in the second half), 'Rising' Raju of 'Jabardasth' fame (his character would have delivered more had the screentime been strong) and others pass muster.

Technical Departments:

Gyaani's music is average. There are no impactful songs as such. The background score during the sci-fi and fantasy scenes could have been way better. Siva Shankar's and Fabio Capodivento's cinematography is good enough. The production values would have been great had the cinematography been inventive. The editing by Srinu Thota is good. The running time is not over-the-top.

Merits:

The storyline.

The dialogues.

The comedy and entertainment quotient in the last 30 minutes.

The concept of changing fate.

Demerits:

The characters from the future are routinely staged.

The lack of tension in some scenes.

Verdict:

'7:11 PM' is an experimental film with a strong storyline. The film's ambitions come to the fore in a lot of portions. The second half is better than the first half. Elements like acid seal, nuclear dump and others are good.