Motu Patlu celebrates Republic Day with BSF Jawans and FTE kids

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Nick India celebrated Republic Day 2025 by partnering with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the iconic Attari-Wagah Border. Not just that, they even brought kids from the FTE School of Round Table India and their favorite Nicktoons, Motu and Patlu for a day filled with pride and joy alongside our brave jawans.

Nick India kickstarted the day with the beloved Motu and Patlu cheering with the crowd. The National Flag hoisting ceremony was followed by the kids from the FTE School of Round Table India, Motu, and Patlu standing proudly alongside the BSF jawans as the tricolour waved.

TR Anterpreet Singh Sahni, Chairman Area 18, Round Table India, along with TR Nitin Mehra, Chairman, Amritsar Round Table talked about the Republic Day celebration. They were quoted saying, "It was a wonderful experience for our children from the FTE School of Round Table India to celebrate Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah Border with Nick India and the Border Security Force (BSF). Witnessing the ceremony up close, especially with their favorite Motu Patlu, truly made them feel connected, proud, and excited about the significance of Republic Day."

During the Republic Day celebration, the kids from the FTE School of Round Table India learned about the significance of Republic Day and the values embedded in the Constitution of India.

Additionally, as part of the celebrations, the kids were asked questions like "What does Republic Day mean to you?" To this, the children replied, “Helping others makes our country stronger.” Another question they were asked was, "What are some ways people can help the country?" Kids answered saying, “Keeping our surroundings clean”.

Nick India’s latest The Republic Day initiative at the Attari-Wagah Border, led by Motu and Patlu will be a great learning experience for the future generation of the country. The pictures from the event have also been doing rounds on social media.

