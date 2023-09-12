Monu Manesar held for uploading video related to 'Shobha Yatra', says Haryana ADGP (Ld)

Haryana, Sep 12 (IANS) Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, 30, was arrested by the Nuh police on Tuesday for allegedly posting a fresh video before the 'Shobha Yatra' in Nuh.

However, the 'Shobha Yatra' was successfully concluded in the ancient temples of the Pandava period at Shringaar temple in Nuh on August 28.

Mamta Singh, ADGP (Law and Order), Haryana Police, told IANS that "Monu Manesar was arrested by the Nuh police on Tuesday after the later's social media team found evidence against Manesar for posting a fresh video related to the 'Shobha Yatra' organised on August 28 in Nuh. A case under relevant sections of the IT Act was registered against him earlier in August".

It is being said that the Nuh police will seek police remand of Manesar for further questioning and thereafter the Rajasthan Police seek his custody from the court in two Muslim men's murder case.

Earlier on August 28, more than 50 people from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations were taken to different temples in Nuh, including Shiva temple in Nalhad, Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir temple and Shringaar temple in Punhana under heavy police security.

All these people were taken to the temple in three police buses.

Communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a mob attacked a procession of the VHP leaving six dead and several others injured. Amid the chaos more than 20 policemen were also injured.

In a viral CCTV footage of the market in Gurugram's Manesar, the two men probably policemen can be seen taking Monu Manesar with him in a friendly manner without any resistance on Tuesday.

Manesar is one of the prime suspects for the killing of two Muslims -- Junaid and Nasir. The charred bodies of the two cousins were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16 earlier this year.

A separate case was also registered against Manesar by the Gurugram police under relevant sections of the IPC, including an attempt to murder, at the Pataudi police station.

The charred bodies of suspected cattle traders -- Junaid and Nasir -- were found in a burnt car in Bhiwani. Their families in Rajasthan's Bharatpur alleged they were beaten and killed by members of the Bajrang Dal; the group however denies any involvement in the crime.

