Monsoon Session begins on stormy note, Govt-Oppn clash over Op Sindoor debate

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Monsoon session of Parliament started on a stormy note on Monday, as the government and Opposition sparred over discussion on the Operation Sindoor, India's military operation that decimated terror bases inside Pakistan's territory.

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed noisy scenes as the Opposition members demanded an urgent debate on Operation Sindoor, hoping to corner it over security lapse in Pahalgam terror attack while the government making it clear that it was ready for a debate.

The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar minutes after the beginning of Monsoon session, as the Opposition members raised slogans during the Question Hour and called for postponing other businesses of the Lower House for discussing the Pahalgam massacre, the horrific terror attack that led to the killing of 26 people.

The pandemonium continued despite Speaker Om Birla's intervention, following which the House was adjourned, barely 20 minutes after the beginning of the session.

In Rajya Sabha, the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought discussion on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan, however said that they don't want to politicise the Indian military operation.

J.P. Nadda, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, responded to Kharge's charges and said that the government was ready for debate on every issue but the House conventions must be followed.

Prior to the beginning of Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the tone by calling it a 'session of celebration' of India's might, pride and triumph.

Addressing the media before the commencement of session, PM Modi invoked national pride and spoke about India's recent achievements, from Operation Sindoor to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space sojourn.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had submitted the Suspension of Business notices, seeking debate on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Congress-led Opposition has been demanding answers from the Narendra Modi-led government over alleged security lapse in Pahalgam as well as the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls in Bihar, barely months before it goes to polls.

