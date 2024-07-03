Mohan Yadav-led MP govt presents its maiden budget of Rs 3.65 lakh crore

Bhopal, July 3 (IANS) The Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday presented its first budget with an outlay of Rs 3.65 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25 during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the Annual Budget in the Assembly amid relentless sloganeering by the Opposition.

The budget made it clear that the old public beneficiary schemes like 'Ladli Behna Yojana' introduced during the previous (ex-CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government would continue.

The government has proposed a budget of Rs 26,560 crore.

Women who used to receive monetary assistance of Rs 1,250 per month would continue to receive a similar amount.

The Mohan Yadav-led government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the development of expressways, including Atal Pragati Path, Narmada Pragati Path, Vindhya Expressway, Malwa-Nimad Vikas Path, Bundelkhand Vikas Path and Madhya Bharat Vikas Path.

The government has set aside Rs 11,292 crore for the Home Department, while the Education and Health departments got Rs 22,600 crore and 21,144 crore, respectively.

The state government plans to recruit over 75,000 youth in the Madhya Pradesh Police this financial year.

The government would set up three medical universities in the state.

Besides, a provision of Rs 26,560 crore has been made for the women and child development department for 2024-25, which is 81 per cent more than the Budget Estimate of the year 2023-24, Finance Minister Devda said while presenting the Budget.

The minister said the state government has also made a provision of Rs 500 crore for 'Simhastha' to be held in 2028. This will lead to development work in Ujjain and 10 surrounding districts.

'CM Rise Schools', another project launched by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was given Rs 667 crore. The project is aimed at improving education standards in Madhya Pradesh and more than 900 schools are proposed to be open.

Commenting on the first annual budget of his government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said: "This budget will take the state forward. The overall development will take place and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeing MP as a developed state will be accomplished."

The Opposition, however, said that before the Assembly elections, BJP had given many guarantees to residents of Madhya Pradesh but not a single one had been included in this budget.

