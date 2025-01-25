Mithun Chakraborty on his equation with 'The Delhi file' director Vivek Agnihotri

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Mithun Chakraborty will be seen playing a crucial role in Vivek Agnihotri's highly-awaited drama,“The Delhi file: The Bengal Chapter”. During a recent media interaction, the veteran actor was asked about his equation with the director.

Replying to this, Mithun Chakraborty was quoted saying, "I have done two films with Vivek Agnihotri till now - The Tashkent Files and Kashmir Files. I share the same mental vibe with him. He understands me, and even I understand him very clearly. Whenever he needs to explain a shot, he comes to me, he tells me this is the scene, and then he says, "now you understand". Means, he is so confident that I have understood and I will play the role. That kind of relation I have with him. And I think he is one of the finest directors in India today. He comes up with such subjects that you can't say no."

Additionally, Mithun Chakraborty will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Namashi Chakraborty for the first time in “The Delhi file: The Bengal Chapter”. Talking about their experience of working with each other, Mithun Chakraborty revealed, "While I did give a dancing shot in his film, "Bad Boy", this is the first time that we are working together in a full-fledged movie. However, we do not share even a single shot in the film."

Meanwhile, Namashi Chakraborty pitched in saying, "The story of the film goes back and forth, so dad does not have any scenes in my era and I do not have any scenes in dad's era. Initially, I was unable to believe that Vivek sir trusted me with such a serious and intense role, but it was Vivek sir's conviction and dad's belief that I could pull this off. It was an extraordinary experience, and I believe Delhi Files has been my finest experience in a film."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, “The Delhi file: The Bengal Chapter” has been jointly financed by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, the movie will be released on 15th August this year.

