‘Mission Grey House’ first look promises a gripping thriller

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) The first look poster of the theatrical movie ‘Mission Grey House’ was unveiled on Monday. The first look introduces a mystery man holding a torch and a lens-like object, with debutant Abeer Khan’s character of Kabeer Rathod in the center.

The film follows the journey of Kabeer Rathod (played by Abeer Khan), a young man determined to become a police officer. Taking matters into his own hands, Kabeer begins fighting crime in a police uniform. When his actions attract the attention of Kiara’s father, an Inspector General, Kabeer is tasked with solving a dangerous case.

He is dispatched to a mission to uncover the mysterious murders happening at Grey House. Kabeer soon finds himself trapped in a web of danger, with his survival and the truth at stake.

Abeer Khan shared, “I’m thrilled to finally reveal Kabeer to the world through this first look. It’s been an exciting journey, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the mystery and intensity that ‘Mission Grey House’ has to offer”.

The film is directed by Naushad. It also stars Puja Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Nikhat Khan, Kamlesh Sawant and veteran actor Raza Murad.

Commenting on the film’s first look, director Naushad said that the first look encapsulates the essence of the film, mystery, suspense, and danger lurking around every corner. Abeer Khan’s character, Kabeer, is thrust into a world of uncertainty and risk, and the poster reflects that perfectly.

Produced by Rafat Films Entertainment and presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on January 17, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.