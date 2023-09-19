Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 cr seized in Mizoram, Myanmarese held

Aizawl, Sep 18 (IANS) Assam Rifles troopers on Monday seized 10 kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 30 crore from Mizoram's Champhai district, bordering Myanmar.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel conducted a raid in the Zokawthar area and apprehended a Myanmarese national after seizing Methamphetamine tablets from his possession, defence sources said.

The drug peddler, who smuggled in the contraband from Myanmar, was handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings.

The drug is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug.

