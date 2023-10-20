Men's ODI WC: Bowlers keeping pressure on batters in middle overs is a big difference for us, says Shubman Gill

Pune, Oct 20 (IANS) Despite losing Hardik Pandya early on and Bangladesh’s openers coming out unscathed in the first ten overs of their clash against India, the hosts’ were able to come out of this trouble thanks to their middle-overs bowling here at the MCA Stadium to set the base for a seven-wicket victory.

Bangladesh had ended first power-play at 63-0, before India staged a comeback in the middle-overs, led by spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, for the fourth straight time by picking five wickets and conceding only 126 runs to ensure the visitors’ never really recovered from the setback, making only 256 in their allotted 50 overs.

Opener Shubman Gill threw light on how the middle overs strangle by the bowling attack has been pivotal to India’s success in the World Cup. “Leading up to the World Cup, especially when we were playing in Sri Lanka, the wickets were assisting spin. But here, I don't think after the first match there was much assistance for the spinners. But the way they have bowled in the middle overs have been exceptional.”

“That's been actually game-changing for us, as at one point, we were looking at maybe 300 - 320 the way their openers were batting. But the way I think especially in the middle overs our bowlers are coming in especially spinners and getting us those crucial breakthroughs and keeping the pressure on the batsmen that's a big difference for us,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Apart from batters chasing with ease and bowlers making the breakthroughs in middle-overs, what has also caught the eye is the exceptional fielding performance of the Indian team. Wicket-keeper KL Rahul took an excellent one-sided diving catch of Litton Das while Jadeja made a Mushfiqur Rahim catch look ridiculously easy.

With India being the top side in catching efficiency and saving at least 13 runs in that aspect against Bangladesh, Gill explained how the fielding standards of the side have improved ahead of the World Cup.

“We all spend a lot of time on our fielding because as a batsman, I don't know how many balls I will face in the match. But I know for sure that I will be there for 50 overs and I will field for 50 overs. Same for bowlers, they know that they are going to bowl maybe 8, 9, 10 overs but they have to field for 50 overs.”

“As a cricketer I think it's a very important skill and we keep upping our fielding skills whenever we get the chance and I think both the catches (taken by Rahul and Jadeja) were fantastic in terms of where the game was at that point of time. I can't single out because both were spectacular,” he added.

On a personal front, Gill made 53 off 55 balls, continuing his good run after missing out on first two matches due to dengue. “Obviously felt nice. When I was a little sick, I was feeling a bit disappointed on missing out on those opportunities, but definitely felt nice to get some game time,” he concluded.

