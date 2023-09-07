Men’s ODI World Cup: Ackermann, van der Merwe, van Meekeren return to Netherlands’ squad

Amsterdam, Sep 7 (IANS) Experienced trio of Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, and Paul van Meekeren have been named in the Netherlands’ 15-member squad for the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup, to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

The trio weren’t part of the squad when the Netherlands booked their place at this year's World Cup via a runner-up finish at the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament earlier this year due to their County cricket commitments in England.

“The selection panel recognised all the efforts and performances from the extended squad both locally and abroad throughout the last few months. The growth mindset that has been present has enabled incredible progression and the trainings and matches have been of a high standard and have emphasised the style of cricket we strive to play.”

“With this in mind, the panel fully trust that we have selected a strong and well balanced squad of Netherlands cricketers. We have an exciting mixture of youth and experience and a unified, cohesive culture which allows those to express their best selves within the group,” said head coach Ryan Cook in a statement.

Netherlands, who entered the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe on the back of missing several first-choice players, beat Scotland and two-time world champion West Indies on the way of winning their spot for the showpiece event in India.

The Netherlands will be hoping opening batters Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh click as a pair in the tournament, while star all-rounders Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek are expected to play major roles with both bat and ball. Other mainstays include Shariz Ahmed, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru and Saqib Zulfiqar.

Noah Croes and Kyle Klein will be the traveling reserves, while left-arm spinner Tim Pringle will be traveling with the side during pre-tournament from September 19-28 in Bengaluru. Twelve players, including Edwards, O’Dowd, Singh, Nidamanuru, were in India last week for a training camp focused on spin and batting led by Cook in Bengaluru and Alur.

“Naturally, our planning and preparation for the World Cup started soon after our qualification in Zimbabwe. Having no bilateral fixtures after the qualifiers enabled us to plan for various scenarios for the duration of the summer.”

“Over the past few months the players and staff have been hard at work with the full squad being very dedicated and detailed towards achieving our objective in the World Cup,” added Cook.

The Netherlands last played in 50-overs World Cup in 2011, which was hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the T20I format, the Netherlands has participated in five World Cups, the last played in Australia in 2022 and secured their qualification for 2024 edition in the West Indies and USA.

Netherlands will be in Thiruvananthapuram for its’ Men’s ODI World Cup warm-up matches at the Greenfield International Stadium: against Australia on September 30 and against India on October 3.

They will open their ten-team tournament campaign against 1992 champions Pakistan on October 6 in Hyderabad, followed by facing New Zealand at the same venue on October 9.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmed, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh & Saqib Zulfiqar.

Travelling reserves: Noah Croes and Kyle Klein

