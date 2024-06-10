MCA president Amol Kale passes away in New York after watching India-Pakistan match (ld)

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale has died following a heart attack in New York, United States where he had gone along with some other MCA officials to watch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, sources in the organisation confirmed to IANS on Monday.

Kale suffered cardiac arrest after watching the India versus Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. He was in New York with MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council member Suraj Samat.

Kale, a prominent businessman in the state, took over as MCA president in October 2022 and was in the post for 19 months. He is known to be close to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and present Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Though he hails from Nagpur, which is the headquarters of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), Kale was settled in Mumbai for over a decade and was invested in various businesses.

A BE in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, Kale was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of J K Solutions Private Limited and Arpita Enterprises.

Though he has not yet completed two years into his tenure as MCA president, Kale was praised by everyone for MCA's decision to grant the same amount of match fee to Mumbai cricketers that is offered by the BCCI. Under his leadership, MCA has organised many international matches at the Wankhede Stadium including the India v New Zealand Test and the 2023 World Cup matches.

MCA sources said they are still waiting for details from the office-bearers accompanying him in New York.

