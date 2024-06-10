Uddhav Thackeray asks cadres to gear up for Assembly elections

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) A week after the Lok Sabha results were announced, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the party workers to step up their outreach with voters for the victory of 180 Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in September-October.

His message to the cadres was not to be complacent after the MVA’s victory on 30 seats against the Mahayuti’s 17 in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, but gear up for a repeat stellar performance in the Assembly polls.

Thackeray was speaking at a meeting with party office-bearers, district heads and elected representatives.

Thackeray emphasised on the need for the cadres to work hard to further improve SS(UBT)’s performance on the nine Lok Sabha seats won by the party.

He also asked them to focus on strengthening coordination with allies, including NCP(SP) and the Congress for victory in rest of the constituencies.

SS(UBT) sources said that Thackeray has asked the cadres to avoid the mistakes made during the implementation of the poll management strategy, while preparing for the Assembly elections.

Thackeray has announced that he will soon start a Maharashtra tour and asked the party workers not to worry about seat allocation.

Thackeray said that all MVA constituents will work as a team to defeat the Mahayuti in the ensuing Assembly elections.

