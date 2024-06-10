Quality Council of India celebrates World Accreditation Day

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Quality Council of India (QCI) celebrated World Accreditation Day on Monday in more than 20 cities in India as part of its campaign to improve quality across sectors in the economy.

The event held in the national capital, with the theme "Accreditation: Empowering Tomorrow and Shaping the Future", was inaugurated by Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. M. Srinivas; Chairperson, Quality Council of India, Jaxay Shah along with several industry leaders, government officials, and company heads, who discussed the role of accreditation in shaping the quality of life in all spheres.

Addressing the event, Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasised the need to go beyond standard practices and develop processes that make us stand out from the crowd.

He said that strengthening the accreditation body and the entire quality system is not just a necessity but a strategic move towards excellence.

India's accreditation system, ranked among the top five in the world, is operated through the constituent Boards of QCI, primarily the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), which provides accreditation to the certification, inspection, and validation/ verification bodies, and the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Both NABL and NABCB are signatories to the Multilateral Recognition Arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

NABL has over 8,000 accredited labs and NABCB has over 260 accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies.

The Quality Council of India, established in 1997, is the apex organisation in India responsible for establishing and operating the third-party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on all matters concerning quality.

