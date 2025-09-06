Mayawati revokes expulsion of Akash Anand’s father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, reinstates him in BSP

Lucknow, Sep 6 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has revoked the expulsion of former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, father-in-law of the party’s national coordinator Akash Anand, paving the way for his return to the party.

In a statement on X on Saturday, Mayawati said Siddharth had “publicly apologised” for his past actions and assured the BSP leadership of his full commitment to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s movement and the party’s cause.

“Although he had realised his mistake long ago and was repenting at various levels, today he has publicly expressed regret. Keeping this in mind, in the interest of the party and the movement, his expulsion has been cancelled with immediate effect,” she wrote.

Mayawati further expressed hope that Siddharth, like other party workers, would “contribute body, mind and wealth” to strengthen the BSP and carry forward Ambedkar’s vision of empowering the Bahujan Samaj.

Siddharth, who hails from Farrukhabad, had earlier taken to social media to tender a detailed apology.

In his post, he addressed Mayawati with “Charan Sparsh” and said, “I apologise to Behenji with folded hands for the mistakes I have made. Behenji has dedicated her entire life to the welfare of Dalits, the backwards and neglected classes, while facing many struggles. I bow at her feet and assure that I will never repeat such mistakes again.”

He also pledged not to misuse his kinship ties in the party, nor support expelled leaders.

Once counted among Mayawati’s close confidants, Siddharth was expelled from the BSP a few months ago along with other leaders, including Meerut district in-charge Nitin Singh, for “anti-party activities” such as factionalism.

His reinstatement marks a significant turnaround, especially given his family connection with Akash Anand, who is being projected as Mayawati’s political heir.

