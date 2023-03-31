Maoists loot stock of explosives in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Ranchi, March 31 (IANS) Members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) looted a stock of explosives from a company which supplies explosives for mining work in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district.

According to sources, on Thursday night, more than 100 armed Maoists looted the explosives from the storage of D.K. Ghosh Company, located in a forest in the Barajamda police station area of the district.

The private security guards posted on the spot were captured and at least 5,000 detonators, and hundreds of metres of codex fire were looted.

After the incident, the Maoists left leaflets warning the villagers of not continuing their search as landmines had been buried under the road ahead.

Traffic came to a standstill in the areas, where such leaflets were found.

The Maoists also wrapped a box in red coloured cloth and left it on the road leading to the forest. Empty boxes of explosives were also scattered near the company's storage.

Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed the incident and said that the police have reached the spot, adding that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the Maoists.

Sources said the Maoists took advantage of the fact that police forces were deployed for Ram Navami processions on Thursday.

