Manipuri youth held in Assam with suspected drone batteries, 3.4L cash

Guwahati, June 15 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Friday arrested a Manipuri youth and recovered flight batteries suspected to be used in drones, cash, and other items, officials said.

The police said the STF personnel acting on a tip-off intercepted a vehicle at the Sonapur toll gate in Guwahati and apprehended Khaigoulen Kipgen (27), a resident of Gamngai village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, who was traveling with two minors.

Ten TB30 intelligent flight batteries suspected to be used in drones, cash amounting to Rs 3.40 lakh, and a mobile handset were recovered from the vehicle.

“The confiscation of these items, particularly the drone batteries, underscores the clandestine efforts by certain banned organisations in Manipur to procure drones for illegal activities," an official statement said.

The police suspect that Kipgen might be associated with some Manipur-based banned militant organisation.

