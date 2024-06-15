Manipur govt to provide Rs 10K to each flood-hit family

Imphal, June 15 (IANS) The Manipur government will provide Rs 10,000 to every flood-hit family, which were affected by the recent Cyclone Remal, officials said on Friday.

A senior official said that the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has decided to provide Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family as immediate relief assistance.

The council of ministers at the meeting also discussed several other issues facing the state and decided to constitute a sub-committee for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the ethnic violence that has been going on in the state for over a year now.

The official said that around 2 lakh people have been affected and over 24,000 houses have been damaged in 348 villages and urban localities in eight districts after incessant rains triggered by Cyclone Remal in the last week of May, while the river embankments were breached following heavy rain.

At least three persons died in flood-related incidents, while over 434 hectares of crop area were affected in several hill district areas, the official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.