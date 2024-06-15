'400-seat' slogan loudly reflected arrogance, Sachin Pilot says at Oxford University

Jaipur, June 15 (IANS) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during his speech at Oxford University in the UK.

Taking a jibe at the much-hyped '400-seat' or '400 paar' slogan, the Congress general secretary said it "loudly reflected arrogance".

"Their arrogance was coming out loudly when they gave the slogan for winning 400 seats. Meanwhile, voters in India are smart while using their right to franchise. The BJP tried to cash in on votes in the name of Ram temple. However, its own candidate lost elections in Ayodhya where Ram temple was constructed," the former Deputy Rajasthan CM said.

Sachin Pilot said that the people were upset with the BJP government and hence the party did not get as many votes as it expected.

"There was resentment among people due to the Agnipath scheme. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc contested elections on issues which were the country's core issues. We fought elections on issues related to the economy, and issues which were widening the division between the rich and the poor," he added.

Sachin Pilot said these while interacting with the students and the teachers at the Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government on the Indian elections.

He also wondered why the BJP-led government did not 'punish' the Congress leaders if the corrupt deals were actually done?

"Why no one acted on these leaders despite being in government for 10 years?" he asked.

Sachin Pilot further questioned why black money was not brought back when it was announced to be brought to India.

"Former PM Manmohan Singh was the most-honest prime minister against whom all wrong allegations were made," he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the silence of the BJP government on its own ministers.

Sachin Pilot further accused the BJP leaders of using all their resources to spoil the image of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "Even social media was used to dent his image," said Pilot.

He said that the Congress gives liberty to all, ensuring that one can present his/ her views openly.

Sachin Pilot said: "We have an elected president in the form of Mallikarjun Kharge in Congress today. Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post taking moral responsibility in the last Lok Sabha elections and did not take that post after that. No one from the Gandhi family has not been in any government post for a long time."

Sachin Pilot further said: "Rahul Gandhi went out on a tour of the country twice and walked on feet. He walked 4,000 km to deal with the kind of atmosphere that had been created in this country. The sole purpose of his Bharat Jodo Yatra was to connect with the people.

"He took out a tour from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and then from Manipur to Mumbai. Numerous people joined him during this tour."

Attacking the BJP, he said that the party was trying to amend and change the Constitution but the top leaders of BJP denied that.

"People will keep coming and going, but democracy should always remain strong," he said.

Sachin Pilot also accused the Central government of hiding the data on unemployment.

