Manipur CM urges ministers, MLAs to have lunch with-violence hit relief camp residents

Imphal, Aug 10 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday requested the Ministers and MLAs to organise lunch at different relief camps on the occasion of Independence Day and have it along with those sheltered in camps after being displaced due to the ethnic violence since May last year.

Addressing the "Tiranga Concerts", as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign' under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Chief Minister requested the elected representatives to talk with the people who have been residing in camps to address their problems and grievances.

The state government has established 302 relief camps to provide shelter to 59,414 men, women and children, who were displaced due to ethnic riots between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

So far, over 225 people have been killed, as many as 11,133 houses have been set on fire, leading to the complete destruction of 4,569 homes. A total of 11,892 cases have been registered in different police stations in connection with the ethnic violence.

Biren Singh also said that a sense of nationalism and patriotism has been rising among the people of the country since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014.

He instructed the Director General of Police Rajiv Singh to conduct a mass motorcycle rally on August 15, with mass participation from the youth.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of Manipur to participate in rally, street play, marathon, painting competition organised under the campaign.

Further, appreciating the principal, officials, and the students of colleges in the state for singing the National Anthem and state song during morning assembly, Biren Singh maintained that this initiative has instilled consciousness of unity, discipline, and nationalism amongst the people.

