Golf: Hossler leads with 60, Rai 9th with 65 in Wyndham Championship

Greensboro (USA), Aug 10 (IANS) Beau Hossler shot a 10-under 60 to earn a two-stroke lead at the rain-hampered Wyndham Championship with 66 players still to complete their first round in North Carolina. Billy Horschel shot 62 and was second, while Nick Taylor (63) was third.

Aaron Rai, an English player of Indian origins, was Tied ninth after a 65. Akshay Bhatia shot 1-under 69 and was T-83rd and in danger of missing the cut. Over his last 16 rounds, Rai has finished under par 10 times, while also posting six bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score. He has had modest success in the last five tournaments in the season.

Hossler birdied his first four holes on Friday and then eagled his fifth before picking up another shot at eight to go out in a seven-under 28, while he carded four gains and a lone bogey on his back nine. The 29-year-old finished one stroke shy of the course record after parring his final three holes.

Billy Horschel is Hossler's closest challenger on eight under par and still has two holes to play in his opening round, with Nick Taylor third on seven under after 14 holes.

England's Ben Taylor is four shots back on six under after seven birdies on the front nine were slightly undone by two dropped shots coming home as he signed for a 64.

