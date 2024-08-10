Paris Olympics: CAS gives Sole Arbitrator more time to give verdict in Vinesh case

Paris, Aug 10 (IANS) The Ad-Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration (CAS) has given one more day to the Sole Arbitrator to pronounce her verdict in Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification by the United World Wrestling (UWW) from the women's 50 kg freestyle final for being 100 gm overweight in the second-day weigh-in in the Paris Olympics.

The CAS has extended till 6:00 pm (Paris time) on August 11 the time for the Sole Arbitrator, Dr. Annabelle Bennett to give her verdict in the case in which the International Olympic Committee is another party.

The reasoned order will be issued at a later date, an official of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) informed IANS on Saturday. The IOA has become part of the case as an impacted party.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Ad-Hoc Division of CAS said it would announce its decision on wrestler Phogat's case at 6:00 pm (9:30 pm IST) on Saturday.

Vinesh has challenged the decision to be disqualified from the 50kg gold medal bout and has knocked on the CAS doors to be awarded a shared silver medal along with Yusneylis Guzman Lopez at the Paris Olympics.

The Sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties -- applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as the Indian Olympic Association as an interested party over three hours.

"Vinesh Phogat and United World Wrestling (UWW) International Olympic Committee ("Respondent") and Indian Olympic Association ("Interested Party"). By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules for the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)," CAS said in a statement on Saturday.

Now CAS has given the Sole Arbitrator more time.

The panel has already heard parties, who were accorded an opportunity to file their detailed legal submissions before the hearing and then present oral arguments. It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter.

