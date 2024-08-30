Mamata Banerjee should stop ‘protecting criminals’: Bihar BJP

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) Bihar BJP on Friday said that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should stop "protecting criminals" in her state due to which she is facing criticism.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) should focus on her job and stop protecting criminals. That is why she is facing criticism. She is making statements about the potential impact of violence in Bengal on other states only to protect her image,” said Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal during a meeting of launching a nationwide membership program, starting on September 2.

He added at the time of the removal of Article 370, some separatists and the country's political leadership made claims that the entire country would burn if the BJP abrogates J&K’s special status.

“What happened then? The 140 crore people of the country responded with a resounding slap on their faces,” he claimed.

On the membership drive, the state chief said that it would commemorate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi would become a member of the party.

“Once PM Modi becomes a member, the BJP will roll out the membership program across the country. J.P. Nadda will kick start the membership program,” he added.

On RJD’s planned protests, the state chief: “I have already challenged Tejashwi Yadav to come with me to a temple and take an oath that he or any other leaders of his party are not corrupt. I will only respect Tejashwi Yadav's statements from the day he takes such an oath in the temple.”

Regarding the claims made by Giriraj Singh that some members of the Muslim community were allegedly involved in past incidents of train derailments, Jaiswal said that Giriraj Singh might have some evidence to support his claims.

“I do not have any knowledge about this matter but such possibilities cannot be ruled out,” he said.

