August 31 to September 1 Movies and Web series: OTT Releases This Weekend

Get ready for a thrilling weekend with a lineup of exciting Telugu movies and web series on various OTT platforms! Here's the complete list:

Prime Video

1. Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Telugu and English) - Release Date: This Weekend

2. Shivam Bhaje, an action thriller starring Ashwin Babu, is currently streaming.

3. Honeymoon Express, a Telugu movie starring Hebah Patel and Chaitanya Rao, is currently streaming.

Netflix

1. Buddy, an action- Action-Comedy flick starring Ashwin Babu, currently streaming

2. IC814: The Kandahar Hijack—Action Drama Web Series (Hindi to Telugu)—Currently Streaming

3. KAOS—English to Telugu Web Series—Currently Streaming

Jio Cinema

1. Cadets—Action Drama Web Series (Hindi to Telugu dubbing)—Currently Streaming

2. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire—English to Telugu adaptation—Currently Streaming

Aha

1. Purushothamudu, a Telugu film starring Raj Tarun, is currently streaming.

2. Prabuthwa Junior Kalashala, a Telugu teenage drama film currently streaming

Mark your calendars and enjoy your weekend binge-watching these exciting releases!