Malaika Arora treats herself with this happy meal

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora is sharing details of her favourite meal. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of her lunch spread.

By the looks of it, the actress had a hearty meal as she gorged on brown rice, sambhar, curd curry, bhindi, eggplant, papad, and chutney. She wrote on the picture, “Happiness on our plates.”

She also shared her look from the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). She shared her look on her Instagram Stories. In one of the looks she could be seen dressed in a pearl white catsuit she wore to meet fans.

Her outfit features a white rose embellishment on the neck, a halter neckline, a cut-out on the bodice, a plunging bare back design, a bodycon fit hugging her enviable frame, gathered details on the cups and waist, and skinny-fit legs.

The actress is active on social media and often shares glimpses of her holiday and meals on her Instagram Stories.

Talking about her work life, Malaika has served as a judge on reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Perfect Bride’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘India’s Next Top Model’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, and ‘India’s Best Dancer’. She also appeared in the reality series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.

The actress was recently in the news over her alleged break-up with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan. The two parted ways in 2016 and the couple had a son.

While the actress hasn’t tied the knot, Arbaaz Khan married the make-up artiste Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony, in December last year. The two reportedly met on the sets of the movie ‘Patna Shukla’.

