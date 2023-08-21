Mahi bhai always says ‘take one game at a time, don’t worry about future’: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Dublin, Aug 21 (IANS) Vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a crafty 43-ball 58 to anchor India’s innings in the second T20I against Ireland, opened up about learnings the aspects of leadership from Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

Gaikwad, who leads Maharashtra in domestic cricket and was named a vice -captain for Ireland series, will lead the side for the upcoming Asian Games in China this year.

He has characterised leadership as a complex responsibility and dismissed all the expectations by labelling it as an unnecessary hype.

"I think leadership role is a very complicated thing, to be honest. What Mahi bhai always says is to take it one game at a time. Just be in the present moment, don’t worry about the future. Everyone creates hype, whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who really watches social media and hears things about what anyone is saying about me.

"I think this is one of the traits that I have learned at CSK. I am pretty much clear about giving my best in the field, coming back home, and chilling with my friends," said Ruturaj in the post-match press conference.

The right-hander further stated that leadership for him is about giving maximum confidence to the ten players who are playing and thinking from their perspective.

"Leadership for me is to give maximum confidence to the ten players, who are playing. Make sure that I step into their shoes and think about what they are thinking and what they are going through. Sometimes the batters and bowlers have their own plans, they are really thinking about the game from their perspective. So, I feel it is important to back them in that moment."

"After the game, there is always an opportunity of what we could have improved. For me, in the game particularly, it is more about giving freedom to the players. Make sure they back themselves first. Too many suggestions also create confusion; this is what I believe," he added.

Besides Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh dished out impactful knocks in carrying India to a competitive 185-5, which set the base for them to beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20I on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Speaking about his knock, Gaikwad said: "I think being an opener, I have the luxury to eat up some balls upfront. Face 10-15 balls, and then come back and cover. It is difficult for batters coming in. Usually, there are fewer overs left. Sometimes 8 or 10. They cannot afford to play too many dot balls. Being an opener, it is always great to assess the wicket, play accordingly, and figure out what shots you can play and what shots you can’t play."

"I think today I felt the wicket was on the slower side, so one batter had to be there till the 15th over or till 17th and 18th. That was the plan."

"This series is very important to me. It makes a big difference when you are playing the series from the first match. You come in with a lot of confidence, a lot of preparation, and the right mindset. But I think you can also accept sometimes that there is no space in the main team; there are batters who are doing really well. It is a mixed feeling," he said.

