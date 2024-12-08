Mahakumbh 2025: 'Netra Kumbh' opened, to offer eye tests and surgeries for pilgrims

Prayagraj, Dec 8 (IANS) Crores of devotees are set to assemble for the world's largest religious event Mahakumbh beginning on January 13, 2025, on the holy banks of Sangam in Teerthraj Prayagraj.

Besides ensuring a robust pilgrimage framework for pilgrims, the Yogi Adityanath government has placed strong emphasis on their health through the establishment of Netra Kumbh, a special initiative dedicated to eye care.

Spread over nine acres, Netra Kumbh targets will examine the eyes of more than 5 lakh devotees and distribute 3 lakh pairs of glasses simultaneously.

Moreover, eye patients would also be identified during these examinations who require surgical interventions.

They will be facilitated to undergo free operations at hospitals near their homes.

This will be possible because of state govt inking agreements with more than 150 hospitals across the country.

Kavindra Pratap Singh, chairman of the organising committee of Netra Kumbh, emphasised that for the first time in Mahakumbh history, patients referred by doctors for eye surgeries will be able to receive free operations at a hospital in their home district.

"After examination, patients will receive referral cards, one of which will be sent to the respective hospital while the other will go to Saksham, the organising body of Netra Kumbh. Patients or Saksham workers can coordinate the surgeries based on convenience, both during and after the fair," he added.

Kavindra Pratap Singh described Mahakumbh as "symbol of social harmony" and highlighted that Netra Kumbh represents a "mass eye treatment Mahayagna" aimed at addressing vision-related issues among devotees.

He confirmed that doctors from the Indian Army would also volunteer their services free of cost, offering free examinations, medicines, and refreshments to eye patients.

Netra Kumbh was first organised in 2019 and since then has grown substantially. During the 2019 Kumbh, the event entered the Limca Book of World Records by providing glasses to 1.5 lakh people and examining 3 lakh patients.

This year, the scale of Netra Kumbh is expected to break the previous records, becoming the largest event of eye examinations and glasses distribution in any religious or medical event worldwide.

Dr. Kirtika Agarwal, media coordinator of Netra Kumbh, said that the initiative will be set up in the fair area near Nagvasuki Temple in Sector 6.

Netra Kumbh will run daily from January 12 to February 26, excluding the main bathing festival.

She further added that approximately 150 doctors from outside the region will provide their services throughout the 45 days of Netra Kumbh, supported by 400 additional medical professionals.

On any given day, 40 doctors will operate the Outpatient Department (OPD) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an extension up to 4 p.m. if needed.

In addition to 40 doctors in the OPD, there will be more than 500 optometrists, out of which 100 will provide services daily. This combined team of 200 medical professionals and volunteers will be available to examine and treat eye patients daily throughout the fair.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.