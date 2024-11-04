Mahakumbh 2025: Key temple projects in Prayagraj set for completion in Nov

Prayagraj, Nov 4 (IANS) As part of preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government is giving priority to the restoration of Prayagraj's historic temples, with renovations now close to completion.

Significantly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stressed the importance of timely completion of the projects in a recent Mahakumbh review meeting in Lucknow.

Three key departments—the Tourism Department, Smart City, and Prayagraj Development Authority—are collaborating closely to finish these projects at an accelerated pace.

The Tourism Department is currently overseeing 15 temple corridor and renovation projects, with 14 set for completion by November 15 and the final project by November 30.

Key projects that are nearing completion include the Bhardwaj Corridor, Mankameshwar Temple Corridor, Dwadash Madhav Temple, Padila Mahadev Temple, Alop Shankari Temple, and nine additional temples.

Meanwhile, the Smart City initiative is advancing three major projects, all slated for completion by November 15. These include the Akshayavat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, and Patalpuri Corridor.

Moreover, the Prayagraj Development Authority is finalising two projects: the renovation of Nagvasuki Temple, targeted for November 30, and the Hanuman Temple Corridor, set to be completed by December 10.

Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional Mela Officer for Mahakumbh, remarked, “Preparations for Mahakumbh are progressing at full speed. The temple corridor and renovation work are also in their final stages. The Mela administration has prioritised both the faith and the comfort of all devotees and tourists attending Mahakumbh to ensure a memorable experience for them.”

During Mahakumbh 2025, millions are expected to bathe at the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. By visiting Prayagraj’s revered temples, devotees will express their deep devotion to the Sanatan faith.

