Maha Guv bats for development of model tribal villages to benefit communities

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday stressed the need for special efforts to be made to deliver the benefits of a slew of schemes implemented by the Centre and the state government to the tribal communities, while suggesting the hamlets be converted into model tribal villages.

Radhakrishnan said this at a meeting chaired by him to discuss the creation of model tribal villages in the Scheduled Areas of Maharashtra, while deliberations were also held to set up a Tribal University in the state.

The Governor said that the idea of a model tribal village in the state will be important in the development of the country, adding that roads, clean drinking water, infrastructure, medical facilities, quality education, sustainable agricultural development, vocational training and entrepreneurship should be encouraged in these villages.

"These model villages will act as a benchmark in promoting knowledge sharing, empowerment of tribals and building confidence (in the community). Instead of trying for the social and cultural upliftment of the tribal community members, efforts should be made for their overall development and especially for their economic development," he said.

"Efforts should be made to provide quality education for tribal students by starting good schools. The government intends to provide the best education from KG to PG for these students. Efforts should be made to fulfill the dreams of tribal students by providing more reserved seats in the proposed tribal university which should produce highly educated students," the Governor added.

He said that there should be maximum public awareness of sustainable agriculture and vocational training among the tribal community.

For this, the cooperation of the secretaries of various departments and social organisations will be valuable, he added.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan also reviewed the implementation of Pradhan Mantri JANMAN Yojana in the state.

He instructed that a special campaign should be conducted to distribute 'identity documents' to the tribal community members so that they can benefit from all the government schemes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.