Maha Dy Speaker opposes CM Shinde's move to include Dhangar in ST category

Nashik, Sep 16 (IANS) A veteran tribal leader from NCP and the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Monday strongly opposed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s announcement about the state government’s efforts for inclusion of the Dhangar community in Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Expressing serious displeasure, Zirwal said, "The government has appointed a committee to decide on the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe category. The committee as well as the state government should have taken us into confidence while making any decision in this regard. The representatives of the tribal community should have been invited for the meeting which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired on Sunday with the Dhangar community representatives."

"Why is the state government so insistent on providing reservation to the Dhangar community from the ST category?" asked Zirwal reiterating strong opposition to any such move.

Zirwal also opposed the state government's move to release a resolution stating that Dhangar and Dhangad are the same.

"The issue with regard to providing the Dhangar community a reservation from the ST category has been going on for years. We do not disagree that reservation should be given to the Dhangar community. But it should not be from the ST category. I reiterate my request to the state government to invite representatives of the Tribal community before taking any decision," said Zirwal.

"I am the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the tribal community has special attention on me, especially what stand I take in this regard. Tribal MLAs, leaders, and organisations will all unite against the government's decision. We will hold a meeting of all the tribal leaders and come out with our stand, especially on whether to protest or to approach the court of law.

Zirwal's reaction came a day after CM Shinde at the meeting with Dhangar community representatives on Sunday said, "Positive steps will be taken to include the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Efforts will be made to ensure that this inclusion remains within the framework of law and does not do injustice to any other community. To include the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes, the procedure prescribed by law has to be followed. The State Advocate General, and Law and Justice Department will be consulted. With the active participation of the Secretary of Tribal Development and other departments as well as the members of the coordination committee of Dhangar community, the government will take immediate action."

Meanwhile, a senior officer from the Tribal Welfare Development said that the government would seek a legal opinion from the Advocate General and other legal luminaries on whether the government resolution stating Dhangar and Dhangad are the same thing will survive the test of the law in the court.

He recalled that the Bombay High Court in February this year had dismissed petitions seeking directions to the Central authorities concerned to decide their representations for substituting the term ‘Dhangad’ appearing in the list of Scheduled Tribes for Maharashtra for ‘Dhangar.’ Thereafter, the Supreme Court in April this year also dismissed the petition seeking reservation for the Dhangar community from the ST category.

