Maha CM slams Oppon for approaching courts against Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday slammed the opposition for approaching courts against the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme will not be closed down instead the monthly financial assistance provided to the eligible women beneficiaries will be increased.

Shinde claimed that the opposition was making fun of the scheme because they were unable to digest the overwhelming response received for the Ladki Bahin scheme and its successful implementation.

“The state government has allocated Rs 33,000 crore for the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme in the current fiscal. The government has deposited the financial aid to the bank accounts of 1.69 crore eligible women beneficiaries. The monthly amount currently paid is Rs 1,500 which will be increased in future. The Ladki Bahin scheme will not be closed down but it will be implemented forever,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government is implementing a slew of schemes for women, farmers, youth and senior citizens and appealed to the media to convey these welfare schemes to the people.

In addition, he added the government has launched various infrastructure projects including Samruddhi Mahamarg, Atal Setu, Mumbai Coastal Road, and Metro rail services to reduce traffic jams and save time and fuel.

Amid protests over the Maratha and OBC quotas, Shinde said that the state government has provided 10 per cent reservation to the Marathi community without touching the OBC quota.

“The reservation will pass the test of law. The government is positive to provide justice to the Maratha community and also to the OBCs,” the Chief Minister said.

On the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Rajkot fort in Malvan from Sindhudurg district and also on the Badlapur sexual abuse case in which two four-year-old girls from a reputed school, Shinde slammed the opposition for playing politics on these issues.

“I have already apologised for the fall of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj issue,” he said.

On the Badlapur sexual abuse case is concerned, Shinde said the government wants the case to be tried in fast track court and the culprit will be severely punished.

Days after Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant’s statement that even though he sits with NCP chief Ajit Pawar in the Cabinet as soon as he steps out he feels like vomiting, Shinde broke his silence especially after NCP had threatened to quit the government and demanded Sawant’s resignation.

Shinde said he has asked Sawant to refrain from making such statements that will create confusion in the MahaYuti.

