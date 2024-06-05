Magisterial probe ordered into alleged custodial death of Pulwama youth

Srinagar, June 5 (IANS) A magisterial probe was ordered on Wednesday into the alleged custodial death of a youth in J&K's Pulwama district, officials said.

Reports said that a youth, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Pala of Braw Vandana village in Pulwama, was detained by police at a 'naka' (checkpoint) on Monday.

Police said that during detention, the youth developed some severe health complications after which he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The family of the youth alleged that he had been picked up during a cordon and search operation and was tortured during interrogation. Following the allegations, a magisterial probe has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances which led to the youth’s death.

Police said that the youth was picked up following information about the movement of narcotic smugglers working for terrorist outfits. Vehicles and pedestrians were being checked at the 'naka', but when the youth noticed this, he tried to flee but was chased and arrested.

"During his frisking, a heroin-like substance was recovered from his trouser pocket. During questioning, the youth admitted that he was on his way to meet some foreign terrorists operating in Pulwama. Subsequently, a case was registered in the Litter police station of Pulwama district under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," a police official said.

The body of the youth has been handed over to the family for last rites, the police said.

