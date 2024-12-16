Lula vows to 'severely punish' coup plotters after recovery

Sao Paulo, Dec 16 (IANS) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to "severely punish" those involved in the 2022 coup attempt.

"I believe that General Braga has every right to the presumption of innocence," Lula said during a press conference, referring to the detained retired general Walter Braga Netto, who served as minister of defence under former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The event, held at Sirio Libanes Hospital shortly after Lula's discharge, marked his first public appearance since undergoing emergency skull surgery last week. His medical team and first lady, Rosangela da Silva, were present by his side.

Braga Netto, accused of attempting to interfere in investigations, was arrested on Saturday following an order from the Supreme Federal Court. According to the Federal Police, Bolsonaro was allegedly planning a coup in 2022 to prevent Lula from assuming the presidency.

Lula said it is unacceptable to have high-ranking military officials in the plot to assassinate the president, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following his discharge, Lula will work at his residence in Sao Paulo until Thursday when he is due for a CAT scan to get a permit for travel to Brasilia to resume his work at the Planalto Palace.

The 79-year-old had complained of a severe headache and was admitted for emergency surgery when a hematoma was found between his brain and meningeal membrane.

Doctors confirmed that there were no injuries or other consequences from the hematoma.

The issue was linked to Lula's fall at the presidential residence, the Palacio da Alvorada, in late October when he hurt the back of his head and received five stitches, forcing him to cancel several commitments, including his trip to the BRICS summit in Russia.

The Brazillian President will seek reelection in 2026, the presidency's Secretary of Social Communication Paulo Pimenta has confirmed.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Pimenta assured that the president was in good health following medical interventions to treat a brain bleed, adding he was "the most qualified and prepared person" to continue leading the country.

"I have no doubt that President Lula is the most qualified and capable person. And he will certainly be our candidate in 2026 to be able to maintain our project," Pimenta was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

