Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm, Speaker says discussion on Manipur after Question Hour

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. on Monday amid noisy protests by Congress-led opposition, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the violent situation prevailing in Manipur, in the House.

Speaker Om Birla assured the protesting members that he will allow a discussion on the matter after Question Hour.

As soon as House assembled for the day, Congress-led opposition members stood in the well of the House, displaying placards and shouting slogans seeking the Prime Minister's response.

Requesting protesting members to return to their seats, the speaker said that he will allow discussion on the matter after Question Hour.

"I will allow the discussion on Manipur after Question Hour. Don't you want a discussion on the issue?" the Speaker asked opposition members.

He allowed Question Hour proceedings to begin, however, later, adjourned the House at 11:25 am till 12 pm amid continuous protests.

Several opposition members have given notices for adjournment motion to discuss the breakdown of law and order in Manipur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.