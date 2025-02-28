Leverage science, innovation to build Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Leverage science and innovation to build a Viksit Bharat, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on the occasion of National Science Day.

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ made by the eminent physicist Sir C.V. Raman while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata. For this discovery, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.

“Greetings on National Science Day to those passionate about science, particularly our young innovators,” PM Modi said, in a post on social media platform X.

“Let’s keep popularising science and innovation and leveraging science to build a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

The Prime Minister also shared a video as a tribute to physicist Raman, where he spoke on the importance of science in the development of every sector and state.

He stated that “curiosity is the mother of science... and every mind gets attracted to science”.

During this month’s #MannKiBaat, the PM also talked about “‘One Day as a Scientist’…where the youth take part in some or the other scientific activity”.

The theme of the National Science Day this year is “empowering Indian youth for global leadership in science and innovation for Viksit Bharat”.

The theme has been inspired by the emphasis of PM Modi on the power of the youth to innovate and bring about transformations and his dream of Viksit Bharat through global leadership in science and technology.

The Ayush Ministry also reaffirmed “its commitment to blending traditional wisdom with modern science”. The theme this year will “inspire youth to innovate and lead in holistic healthcare,” it said in a post on X.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan extended his “wishes to our brilliant scientists, researchers, and innovators who have contributed to India’s progress and who are working hard to establish India’s global leadership in science and technology”.

Reaffirming his “commitment to harnessing science for an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” he said on X, that “India’s journey toward self-reliance will be driven by cutting-edge research and indigenous technological advancements”.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh also extended his greetings to the nation on National Science Day.

"Remembering the great physicist, #BharatRatna Sir #CVRaman on #NationalScienceDay. His groundbreaking research in the field of Science and Technology called “Raman Effect” awarded with first Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930 in #Asia for any science stream," Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, said on X.

