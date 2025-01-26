Let us resolve to build a new & strong Maharashtra: Guv

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday assured that the state government is committed to building an inclusive, progressive, progressive and developed Maharashtra by taking all sections of society along with him.

He appealed to everyone to come together and resolve to build a new and strong Maharashtra and work together to realise the dream of a trillion-dollar economy. He was speaking after unfurling the national flag on India's 76th Republic Day at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan (Shivaji Park) in North Central Mumbai.

Governor paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar among great leaders and social reformers.

“Maharashtra is a leader in all fields. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all the departments to prepare a plan to accelerate the initiatives to be implemented for the welfare of the people in the next 100 days. He has also directed the making of online and mobile platforms available to ensure that all government services reach the common people,” said the Governor.

He further said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to speed up government work. A cyber security project has been launched to curb cyber crimes.

“Maharashtra remains the most preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the state is ranked first in the country in attracting FDI, which is a matter of great pride,” he added.

He mentioned that financial assistance of more than Rs 2,800 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 68 lakh farmers in the state who produce cotton and soybean for the Kharif season 2023. Under the Udanchan Hydropower Project Policy, MoUs have been signed for 38 projects through the Public Private Partnership (PPP). These projects will help generate 55,970 MW of power and attract investments worth Rs 2.95 lakh crore.

In addition, 90,390 jobs are expected to be created. The Chief Minister-Majhi Ladki Bhain Yojana has been implemented to ensure the economic independence of women and strengthen their decision-making role in the family.

Under this, Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65. About 2.46 crore women beneficiaries have been provided financial benefits of about Rs 21,000 from July 2024 to December 2024.

He also mentioned that to promote sports, the cash prize for medal winners in Olympic competitions has been increased by 4 to 5 times and the cash prize amount given to athletes who win medals in world-level competitions has also been increased by ten times.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the flag at the official residence at Varsha while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Thane and another Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Pune. Similarly, other ministers unfurled the flag in the assigned districts.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayam Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the flag at Padma Shri Annasaheb Jadhav School and Junior College at Bhiwandi.

