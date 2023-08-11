KTR seeks action against Bandi Sanjay for denigrating KCR

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla what action he would take against BJP MP Bandi Sanjay for using ‘filthiest language’ in the Lok Sabha against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



Rama Rao took strong exception to certain remarks made by Bandi Sanjay in the Lok Sabha on Thursday while speaking on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties.

KTR, in his tweet, referred to the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “So an MP of Congress was disqualified from his membership for calling out PM’s surname in a derogatory way Now a BJP MP from Telangana goes to great lengths and denigrates Telangana’s twice elected popular CM KCR in the filthiest language in Loksabha yesterday What should you/we do now Speaker Sir?,” asked KTR, who tagged Om Birla.

Bandi Sanjay, in his speech, had alleged KCR and his family members were looting Telangana. He claimed that there has been a sharp rise in their income and assets,

The MP from Karimnagar also remarked that KCR stands for 'Kasim Chandrasekhar Razvi'. He was alluding to Kasim Razvi, the founder of Razakar militia in the erstwhile Hyderabad State. The chair, however, had asked Sanjay not to take names.

Bandi Sanjay, who dubbed BRS as ‘Bharashtachar Rakshas Samithi’, also remarked that KCR remains busy in consuming liquor.

