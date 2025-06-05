Thug Life Twitter Review: Here's What Fans Are Saying

The highly anticipated movie "Thug Life" was released worldwide on June 5, marking a significant comeback for the iconic combo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. After nearly 30 years, the duo has reunited to bring this thrilling film to audiences worldwide.

The film has an outstanding star cast, comprising Trisha, Simbu, and Abhirami in lead roles. The music of the movie, composed by AR Rahman, has created a lot of buzz around among the fans. The background score and songs are likely to be one of the biggest plus points of the film.

Following weeks of scandal and promotional campaigns, "Thug Life" finally opened in cinemas on June 5. The film has already begun trending on social media platforms, with fans posting their reviews and opinions on Twitter.

Twitter is buzzing with fans acclaiming the movie, with people calling it a "masterpiece" and a "typical Mani Ratnam film". The fans are also going ga-ga over Kamal Haasan's performance, saying that he has yet again delivered an incredible act. Simbu's performance has also been well-received, with fans noting that he has indeed brought his character to life. The music of the movie, especially the background score, has been appreciated for its impact.

One of the fans tweeted, "The first half is amazing and the second half is also engrossing! Kamal Haasan's acting is superb!" Another fan appreciated Simbu's performance, stating, "Simbu's acting is goosebumps-worthy! He's lived his part!"

The direction, cinematography, and soundtrack of the movie have been highly appreciated by fans, who are already labeling it a "must-watch" film. With its gripping narrative, stupendous performances, and engaging music, "Thug Life" is on the verge of becoming a box-office blockbuster.

All in all, "Thug Life" is a tribute to the legendary pair of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, and the fans cannot wait to see how well the movie fares at the box office.

Today is the day that we witnessed none other than #STR in bigger screen after long wait!

Magnificent movie by ManiRatnam! #SilambarasanTR is always performer! 🔥🔥🔥#ThugLife #ThugLifeFDFS🔥@SilambarasanTR_

“This is CINEMA DA”pic.twitter.com/0bQke1c4yp pic.twitter.com/X4rv2LqptN — STR kirubakaran🍥 (@karanapv) June 5, 2025

#Thuglife second half :: maddd 🔥🔥🔥

Only mani rathnam can make you feel all emotions in one half ✨✨❤️❤️#Manirathnam is truly special.#AnjuVannaPoove portions ✨✨✨😭#SilambarasanTR as usual rockeddd🧨🧨🧨🧨#KamalHaasan𓃵 proving why we call him andavar. https://t.co/H6iyAmYdQk pic.twitter.com/EIvRaoFVfK — 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗞𝗮𝘂𝗿 🥀🦋 (@IAmRealMahi) June 5, 2025

🚨 Aishwarya Lekshmi ✨ Hotwave of #ThugLife She will be junior Sammu in South Industry, if you also think, Repost and hit Like ❤️#AishwaryaLekshmi pic.twitter.com/BIkuHc9t4b — 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗞𝗮𝘂𝗿 🥀🦋 (@IAmRealMahi) June 5, 2025

Thug Life Review - Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan reunite for Thug Life. Kamal de-aged looks brings Nayagan nostalgia in the opening scenes. The premise is rooted in Delhi’s political and historical backdrop giving scope for a layered emotional drama#ThugLife #Thuglifereview pic.twitter.com/fKiVOsUtKd — MovieCrow (@MovieCrow) June 5, 2025

#ThugLifeReview #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR Thug Life Movie Review =

- Absolutely Disappointed 💯😔 Overall = 2.15/5 Story = 2.25/5 🎶/BGM = 2.5/5 👎 Visuals =3/5 🫶 1st Half = 2.65/5 Interval = 2.5/5 2nd Half = 2/5 😣 Emotion = 2.25/5 Actings = 3.5/5 ❤️

-Team 👏… pic.twitter.com/BM7qCLBd0n — Reviewer_Bossu (@ReviewerBossu) June 5, 2025

#ThugLife A Boring Gangster Drama that had some intrigue in the initial set up but falls off completely after that! The first half is at-least somewhat watchable due to a few interesting portions and the set up. However, the second half is a complete dud from start to finish.… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 5, 2025

#ThugLifeReview 1st Half: Technically brilliant – stunning visuals & pulsating BGM. Kamal sir is solid, but it’s STR who erupts on screen 🔥

His energy is unmatched!

Scene staging & story feel familiar – nothing new so far. INTERVAL BANGER – STR FIREWORK 🧨 pic.twitter.com/Qbz7L0owNv — Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) June 5, 2025

#ThugLifeReview (2025) : KH-Trisha love portions r Dull. STR, Abirami Neat. Songs gud. Delhi landscape visuals super. Weak Story, No emotions, No twists; Unexciting & Draggy Narratin. DISAPPOINTMENT! Cinema,Politics& Family ~ FAILED! ⭐️⭐️/10 pic.twitter.com/7jYYbGjzuw — Don Ak (@Indiamyheart123) June 5, 2025

#ThugLife had potential but ends up dragging.

Kamal Haasan delivers a solid performance, but his never-ending monologues wear you down. Simbu handles his part well, but even that can’t rescue the sluggish, flat second half. The trademark Mani Ratnam spark? Nowhere to be found.… pic.twitter.com/KdA4aqrJiV — MR . AK (@anandhumanoj666) June 5, 2025

