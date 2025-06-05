Thug Life Twitter Review: Here's What Fans Are Saying

Jun 05, 2025, 10:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

The highly anticipated movie "Thug Life" was released worldwide on June 5, marking a significant comeback for the iconic combo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. After nearly 30 years, the duo has reunited to bring this thrilling film to audiences worldwide.
The film has an outstanding star cast, comprising Trisha, Simbu, and Abhirami in lead roles. The music of the movie, composed by AR Rahman, has created a lot of buzz around among the fans. The background score and songs are likely to be one of the biggest plus points of the film.

Following weeks of scandal and promotional campaigns, "Thug Life" finally opened in cinemas on June 5. The film has already begun trending on social media platforms, with fans posting their reviews and opinions on Twitter.

Twitter is buzzing with fans acclaiming the movie, with people calling it a "masterpiece" and a "typical Mani Ratnam film". The fans are also going ga-ga over Kamal Haasan's performance, saying that he has yet again delivered an incredible act. Simbu's performance has also been well-received, with fans noting that he has indeed brought his character to life. The music of the movie, especially the background score, has been appreciated for its impact.

One of the fans tweeted, "The first half is amazing and the second half is also engrossing! Kamal Haasan's acting is superb!" Another fan appreciated Simbu's performance, stating, "Simbu's acting is goosebumps-worthy! He's lived his part!"

The direction, cinematography, and soundtrack of the movie have been highly appreciated by fans, who are already labeling it a "must-watch" film. With its gripping narrative, stupendous performances, and engaging music, "Thug Life" is on the verge of becoming a box-office blockbuster.

All in all, "Thug Life" is a tribute to the legendary pair of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, and the fans cannot wait to see how well the movie fares at the box office.

Also read: Thug Life Box-Office Day 1 Prediction: Kamal Haasan's Film Needs a Miracle to Survive!


Read More:

Tags: 
Thug Life Twitter Review
Thug Life X Review
Thug Life Movie Review
Mani Ratnam
kamal haasan
simbu
Trisha
Advertisement
Back to Top