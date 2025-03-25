Khushi Mukherjee bags Hindi film alongside Arbaaz Khan after being labeled 'finished'

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Khushi Mukherjee has opened up about her upcoming Hindi film where she stars alongside Arbaaz Khan. After facing criticism and being labeled as "finished," the actress reflected on her journey through challenges, criticism, and her unwavering belief in her craft.

Speaking about her upcoming Bollywood project, she shared, “My heart is filled with multiple emotions at the moment. In all these years, I have dealt with everything as an artiste. From trolls and criticism to being bullied for experimenting with TV and bold content after doing cinema in the South. However, amidst all this, what has stayed constant in my life is my faith and vision in my own abilities. People labeled me as 'finished' and whatnot. But I always believed in my craft and had faith in my vision and worked on myself.”

“This film is a testimony to that hard work, and not just for me; this is a classic example being set for every other woman who has been told that they can’t. You can and you will rise like a phoenix from the ashes every everytime you are pulled down by people. As expected, it has been a big shift for me, and I see this as the beginning of a new era in my acting career,” Mukherjee added.

Expressing her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Mukherjee went on to mention, “I have actually broken the stereotype about actors doing bold roles not making it as leads in mainstream Hindi cinema. The trend has been set, and I am glad to be the first one in this space. I am extremely stubborn by heart, and I am a go-getter. My ultimate dream is to work with Shah Rukh Khan one day.”

Her upcoming untitled film also features Rajpal Yadav, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and others. Khushi will also be featuring in a dance number in an upcoming Hindi film, bringing together regional superstars like Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal, Nirahua (Dinesh Lal Yadav), and more for the first time.

The movie will serve as the Hindi sequel to a highly successful regional film.

Khushi Mukherjee is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films, as well as popular reality shows like “Splitsvilla X,” “Love School Season 3,” and “Baalveer Returns.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.