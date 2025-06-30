Kharge to address Congress workers in Hyderabad on July 4

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) All India Congress Committee (AICC) President, Mallikarjun Kharge, will address Congress workers at a meeting to be held here on July 4 as part of the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' movement.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud announced on Monday that over 15,000 grassroots Congress leaders will gather at LB Stadium, Hyderabad for a massive public meeting as part of the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' movement.

“Proud to welcome AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji to inspire our village-level warriors,” the TPCC chief posted on X.

On the same day, meetings of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters.

“This is the strength of the Congress – from the village to the nation. Let’s unite, organise, and fight for the Constitution,” added Mahesh Kumar Goud.

At the PCC and PAC meetings, Kharge is likely to discuss the political situation with the party’s top state leaders.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natrajan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, state ministers and senior leaders will attend the key meetings.

The AICC President is also likely to review the performance of the Congress government in the last 18 months. He will also discuss issues like caste census, enhancement of reservation for Backward Classes and implementation of Scheduled Caste categorisation.

The meeting at LB Stadium may mark the launch of the ruling party’s campaign for the forthcoming local body elections.

The Telangana High Court recently directed the government to conduct panchayat elections in three months.

The state government and State Election Commission are likely to decide the poll schedule after finalising reservation for the Backward Classes.

The High Court passed orders on the petitions by former sarpanches, who questioned the delay in conducting the elections. They pointed out that the terms of the panchayats expired on January 31, 2024, and the polls were already delayed by 18 months.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.