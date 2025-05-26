Kevin Jonas is seeing therapist to cope with professional life

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) The tour life with erratic schedules and the adrenaline rush of performing live seem to be weighing heavy on musician Kevin Jonas.

For Kevin Jonas, the post-show “blues” can be equally as brutal, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Kevin, 37, recently spoke about the emotional toll that an international tour can take on musicians, especially coming off of the high of constant action and adrenaline.

He told ‘People’, “All the depression, blues, it's real, especially after a tour. After our last tour, we did over 100 and something shows, it was too many, and we ended up in Europe. I got on my plane to come home after I believe 130 shows or something, and I got on my flight, which was delayed terribly, which is never fun (sic)”.

The Jonas Brothers recently went on their seventh world tour, ‘THE TOUR’, last fall in promotion of their sixth studio album, ‘The Album’.

As per ‘People’, the tour concluded in Krakow, Poland, on October 16, 2024, which was the last show of the band’s European leg.

He further mentioned, “I took the first flight out from Poland to go through Munich to get home and (was) delayed for like seven hours, and then they had make a random stop in Nova Scotia. So it literally took me like an extra 18 hours to get home, and I was already fatigued and burnt out by the time I got home”.

“My wife was like ‘Something's wrong with you, are you okay?’ I actually had to go start talking to a therapist about it, how to process the highs and the lows, it’s so jarring”, he added.

The musician mused about the toll all artists take on, especially his brother Nick, 32, who is currently starring in the Broadway musical ‘The Last Five Years’. The show tells a nonlinear tale of two lovers, a novelist named Jamie (played by Nick) and an actress named Cathy (played by Adrienne Warren), as they explore the beginning, middle, and ultimate end of their relationship through song.

“(Nick) really has to live in this and I think he takes it home with him too, which is really hard if you know the show. It’s emotional”, Kevin said noting that he probably wouldn’t be up for a Broadway stint himself.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.