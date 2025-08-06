Kerala HC stops toll collection for four weeks at Kochi's Paliyekkara

Kochi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of toll collection at the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza on the Edappally-Mannuthy National Highway, near here, for four weeks, citing the authorities’ failure to resolve the severe traffic congestion in the region.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Muhammad Mustaque and Justice V. Harishankar Menon issued the order while considering a batch of petitions seeking a stay on toll collection until the traffic snarls are addressed.

The Court observed that, “Toll can only be collected after resolving the traffic issues.”

The petitions were filed by Thrissur DCC President Joseph Tagget, Shaji Kodakandath and others who challenged the continued toll collection without providing basic infrastructure as agreed in the concessionaire contract.

The petitioners argued that the persistent traffic congestion near the toll plaza was causing immense inconvenience to commuters, especially with the ongoing underpass construction in the area.

The Court came down heavily on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for failing to fulfil its promise made a month ago to repair and improve the roads.

“If the roads are in poor condition, how can toll collection be justified?” asked the Court.

It was also noted that although the NHAI had created service roads as an alternative, those too had deteriorated, contributing to the present crisis.

Appearing for the NHAI, Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan argued that only a few kilometres were affected and that traffic had been rerouted via service roads.

State Attorney N. Manoj Kumar, representing the state government, assured the Court that measures were being taken to ease the congestion.

The NHAI also submitted that the issue would be resolved within three weeks and requested time to complete the necessary works.

The Court’s order aligns with an earlier directive issued by the Thrissur District Collector, who had also temporarily halted toll collection due to unmanageable congestion caused by the underpass construction.

The Collector had emphasised that toll collection should resume only after a smooth traffic flow is ensured.

The Court’s interim order remains in effect for one month, following which the matter will be reconsidered.

The ruling is seen as a significant relief for motorists who have long suffered due to the gridlock at Paliyekkara, a critical junction on the busy national highway.

