Kartik, Sara share warm hug at 'Gadar 2' success bash; fans hail 'SarTik moment'

Mumbai, Sept 3 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, rumoured former couple, attended the success bash of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’. A video of them hugging at the celebrations has gone viral.

The party, which was held in Mumbai last night, witnessed all the A-listers of Bollywood walking the red carpet. Among the attendees, the two actors who caught the attention of the netizens were the ex-lovers Kartik and Sara.

The ‘Kedarnath’ fame actress looked gorgeous in a Barbie pink coloured sleeveless jumpsuit. She opted for a minimal makeup look, with her hair left open, and paired it with stilettos. Sara arrived with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Kartik looked dapper in a rust orange coloured shirt and black denims. He completed the look with white sneakers.

In the video that went viral on the internet shows Sara and Kartik giving each other a warm hug. They were also seen talking and shared a laugh. Sara can also be seen hugging superstar Salman Khan.

Fans were left excited after seeing Kartik and Sara together, and they wrote: “Bhai they look dam good together sara n kartik should patch up.”

“Im telling you dono ko ek aur movie me daaldo phirse pyaar ho jayega.”

“Thank u media for giving us r precious #SarTik moment.”

“SarTik after ages.”

“I think they will get back together.”

Kartik and Sara shared the screen space in the 2020 romantic drama ‘Love Aaj Kal’, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, filmmaker Karan Johar had confirmed that the duo had dated each other for a brief period. Later, Kartik denied the news and said he is single.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen as Somya Chawla in romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, alongside Vicky Kaushal. She was also seen in a special appearance in song ‘Heartthrob’ in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The flick starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

She next has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro…In Dino’, ‘Murder Mubarak’, and an untitled project by Jagan Shakti.

Kartik was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, alongside Kiara Advani. He next has ‘Chandu Champion’ in the pipeline.

