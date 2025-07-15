Karnataka shocker: College girl raped by two lecturers, their friend

Bengaluru, July 15 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a college girl was allegedly raped by her two lecturers and their friend in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The Marathahalli Police have arrested all three accused in connection with the case. The matter was referred to the police by the State Women's Commission.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and their friend Anup.

The accused lecturers were teaching physics and biology at a private college in Moodbidri town in Mangaluru district.

According to the police, Narendra was close to the victim and used to provide her study notes. He allegedly took the victim to his friend's room in Marathahalli in Bengaluru and raped her. He then threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

A few days later, the other accused, lecturer Sandeep, attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he reportedly blackmailed her, claiming he had photos and videos of her with Narendra.

When the victim succumbed to pressure, Sandeep allegedly raped her, taking her to the room of his friend Anup. Later, Anup contacted her and began blackmailing her, claiming he had CCTV footage of her entering his room, according to the police.

Unable to bear the ongoing sexual exploitation, the victim finally revealed the trauma to her parents. After convincing her, they approached the State Women's Commission.

The Commission counselled the victim, following which she agreed to file a police complaint.

Acting swiftly, the Marathahalli Police arrested the accused and are currently questioning them.

Police suspect that the accused may have been involved in blackmailing and sexually exploiting other female students as well.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected to emerge.

