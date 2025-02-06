Karnataka Culture Minister faces embarrassment for writing Kannada word incorrectly

Koppal, Feb 6 (IANS) Karnataka Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi faced an embarrassing moment on Thursday when he wrote a grammatically incorrect Kannada word in front of schoolchildren in Koppal district.

After the inaugural ceremony of an Anganwadi centre in Karatagi, the minister wrote the word 'Shubhavagali' (meaning good luck) with a slight grammatical error.

The error led to controversy, raising questions about the Minister's proficiency in the language.

When asked about the mistake, Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi responded, "I have common sense, and I am not ignorant. This is my 12th year in power. Don't the people of my constituency know my knowledge of the language? I have studied BSc and have common sense. A human being's patience should not be tested."

He further explained, "The people of my constituency know how I work and understand the reality. I was writing something else when the officers suggested to write a word conveying good luck. There was indeed a slight grammatical error, possibly because I was momentarily distracted. However, portraying me as someone who does not know how to write is wrong."

Expressing frustration, he added, "I can't say anything about this development. I am a graduate, yet the media did not have the patience to wait until I finished writing. The person who recorded the video also lacked patience. I am not so ignorant. I have completed my degree and have common sense when I write. I have been reading all my life - have I ever read incorrectly?"

He continued, "I deliver speeches on all national occasions. Has there ever been an instance where I misread something from a prepared speech? Have I ever mispronounced a word? I don't hold grudges, but you should assess my abilities before questioning me," he said angrily.

