Karnataka BJP shares photo of Ranya Rao with CM Siddaramaiah, raises questions

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) The BJP's Karnataka unit on Wednesday shared a picture claiming it to be of actor Ranya Rao's wedding day photo in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Home Minister G. Parameshwara can be seen.

The photo was shared by the BJP Karnataka on its X handle.

Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 after she arrived from Dubai with gold bars worth Rs 14.56 crore.

In its caption, the BJP questioned the Congress party, demanding that it reveal the names of two Ministers who are allegedly connected to Ranya Rao.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, commenting on the development, stated, “I don’t have details about this right now. Every day, the media discusses the alleged nexus between Ministers and the accused. This scam is not recent; it has been happening for the past five years. It is not just about the 14 kilograms of gold seized from the actress -- after the investigation, it could turn out to be 140 kilograms.”

However, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar maintained that there was no scam. “But the people of Karnataka believe it is a major scam,” Ashoka said.

“On the other hand, Shivakumar is giving a clean chit. This case should be investigated by the CBI and central agencies -- they will reveal the real culprit and determine the extent of hawala transactions. Shivakumar does not represent any investigating agency,” Ashoka added.

“As Deputy Chief Minister, giving a clean chit in an ongoing investigation is a mistake,” Ashoka pointed out.

When asked about the controversy, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said, “There will be photos of Ranya Rao and many others at various social functions with BJP leaders as well. If the seriousness of a case is decided based on a single photograph from a social gathering, then this case is politically motivated.”

“Secondly, I want to ask the BJP that within 40 days of alleged gold smuggler Ranya Rao applying for 12 acres of land with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), her application was approved, and she was allotted the land by the BJP government at the very end of their tenure,” Arshad said.

“I want to ask BJP leaders -- was there a special service for smugglers under your government? A common businessman would never have been allotted land worth crores within 50 days during the BJP’s tenure. Now, they are preaching us and pointing fingers at us?” Arshad added.

“The CBI should investigate all BJP leaders involved in allotting 12 acres of land within 40 days to her. The BJP should clarify whether she is an industrialist or a smuggler,” he demanded.

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil stated, “Everyone knows how the Central government functions. They are using the CBI, ED, and IT departments as extensions of their party. No Congress Minister is involved in this. Maybe, BJP leaders are, but I am not aware.”

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi said that big names were being discussed in connection with the Ranya Rao case. “The role of two Ministers is also under scrutiny. Who are these Ministers? What was their involvement, and what did they receive in return? This should be investigated.”

He added, “It is one thing for people to attend weddings, as everyone is invited. However, an investigation should determine who is truly behind the gold smuggling. Without an investigation, neither a clean chit nor allegations should be made. I am not naming anyone, but the public is debating which Ministers might be involved, and the probe should establish the truth.”

Congress MLA Ajay Singh stated, “The Central government should be held responsible for the gold smuggling case because this involves an international flight from Dubai to Bengaluru. How did this happen? The Centre should have been aware.”

Ranya Rao was arrested last Monday by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for smuggling gold upon her arrival at Bengaluru International Airport. Under pressure, the state government has ordered two separate investigations into the case to determine the role of jailed actress Ranya Rao’s father, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, in granting her protocol privileges and police escorts.

The investigations are being conducted separately by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a senior IAS officer.

The Central agencies, the CBI and the DRI, are also probing the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.