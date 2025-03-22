Karan Kundrra shares how ‘Laughter Chefs’ sparked his newfound appreciation for cooking

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Television actor Karan Kundrra, who is all set to make a grand return to the show, "Laughter Chefs’ season 2," has revealed how his perspective on cooking has completely changed after joining the cooking-based reality show.

While he previously didn't enjoy cooking in real life, the show has sparked a new interest in him, leading him to appreciate the art of food preparation. In a recent interview with IANS, Karan shared, “I don't think I enjoyed cooking in real life, but after Laughter Chefs, I've started thinking about how food is made. It's as basic as that—you begin to appreciate food a lot more. You start paying attention to the elements of the food when it's being made, and I keep asking, 'How have you made this? Why is this so soft? What have you put in this?' It’s like a new hobby, and I've learned so much. In Season 2, they've definitely upped their game. Even if the taste isn't perfect, you still learn so much. There’s so much passion that goes into making food.”

Talking about his return, Karan said, “It just happened. The dates got cleared, then everything went through, and it just worked out. There was no other way around for me because MasterChef is like home for me. This is a commitment, and I said yes to it. It didn’t even feel like I was away for a few months; it felt like I shot just last week.”

When asked about balancing cooking and comedy on the show, the ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ actor mentioned, “I think that’s the USP of the show—it all comes very naturally. That’s why people love it. The show has become one of the top shows in the country because we’re not focusing on comedy, and there’s no script. They place us in situations, and comedy just happens. You’re not afraid of making mistakes. For instance, if you put rice flour in pizza, people will start laughing. The best part is we’re not trying to be funny or create comedy. We’re not given a script; we’re simply experimenting with the food, and that’s where the fun happens.”

Karan Kundrra is all set to make his mark in “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” as he partners with Elvish Yadav, stepping in for Abdu Rozik.

The actor will appear on the show on March 22.

